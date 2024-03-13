First trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi thriller with Jennifer Lopez looks like Titanfall meets Gravity

Don't be fooled by the space rocks that she got... Jennifer Lopez's astronaut is in over her head after a mission goes awry in the catastrophe-filled first trailer for new sci-fi disaster movie Atlas.

Directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas), the movie follows Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), "a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence", as she signs up to a team tasked with capturing a renegade robot with whom she shares a complicated history. When things go sideways, though, Atlas' "only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu, Once Upon A Time's Lana Parrilla, American Fiction's Sterling K. Brown, and Mark Strong round out the supporting cast.

While the teaser, which you can watch above, doesn't give away all that much, we do see a montage of Atlas preparing for her out of space voyage, and a bunch of high-tech suits that remind viewers of the ones from the Titanfall videogame series. (Interestingly , the original mechs' model in the game's lore was called Atlas, though for now the links between it and the film appear merely coincidental).

"Mission Control, this is Atlas Shepherd," Lopez's character weeps through a communications system in the promo, after she gets stranded on a seemingly lifeless planet. "Can you hear me?" The singer-turned-actor is no stranger to Netflix movies, having just last year played a former US army operative on a quest to rescue her kidnapped daughter in The Mother.

Atlas is set to start streaming on May 24.