FX's Atlanta to end after season 4

Atlanta is set to end after four seasons on FX.

The news comes from FX chairman John Landgraf, who announced the show's fate during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. The network ordered a third season back in 2018, with the fourth season announced in 2019.

“After a four-year absence, we’re graced with the return of Atlanta. Donald Glover and his team have shot the final two seasons of the series,” Landgraf said. (via Deadline)

“The fourth and final season is slated to debut in the same manner in the fall. The new season is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected. Sit back and enjoy the trip.”

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, with main actor and co-creator Donald Glover taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Glover also serves as executive producer alongside Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms, and Dianne McGunigle.

The bulk of season three takes place in Europe, with Earn (Glover), Alfred / 'Paper Boi' (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) on a sold-out European tour.

Atlanta's third season will premiere on FX on March 24. Fans will also be able to stream the first two episodes on Hulu, with the remaining episodes airing on a weekly schedule.

