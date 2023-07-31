At long last, the PS5 finally lets you mute the dreaded "beep sound" that's been non-negotiable since PS3 days

The PS5's new beta firmware update includes an option to adjust the infamous start-up beep sound's volume, all the way down to a full-on mute if you prefer.

The software update is rolling out to PS5 beta testers today, and as we covered earlier, it effectively doubles the capacity limit for replacement SSDs, from the previous 4TB cap to 8TB. However, while us chronic game hoarders were singing the praises of the update, we glossed right over the fact that a PlayStation console trademark since the PS3 days is now fully turn-off-able.

Buried in the release notes for the update is this golden little tidbit: "You can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5's beep sound when turning it on or off, or putting it in rest mode."

Assuming this change makes its way to all PS5 users at some point down the road, you'll see a new option in system settings for "Beep Sound," and I just have to say I adore that that's its official name. From there, you'll be able to toggle the beepity beep on and off and use a volume slider to make it quieter or, for the truly lost, louder.

The PlayStation community's reaction to this addition has ranged from apathetic to wildly celebratory, with almost nothing in-between. Apparently, you've either heard so many PlayStation beeps that you're completely desensitized or traumatized by them at this point.

Personally, I find the beep useful in alerting me to the fact that I have indeed sat on my PS5 controller and that my episode of Love Island is about to be interrupted by the PS5 start-up screen. That said, it's nice to have options.

