PS5 beta update doubles replacement hard drive space limit

A new PS5 software update is rolling out today in beta format only.

The new software update for PS5 beta testers will be going out around the world at some point today on July 31. Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the beta update is that storage for M.2 SSD devices will effectively double, letting players use 8TB devices instead of devices capped out at the previous 4TB limit (see our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD into a PS5 for more).

Another key feature in the new update is better accessibility options. You'll be able to use two DualSense or other PS5-supported controller in tandem with the new update, letting one person use two controllers at once, as if they were only playing with one controller, for better options.

Elsewhere, there's also support for Dolby Atmos-enabled devices, for HDMI-enabled devices like soundbars and headsets, or home theatre systems. There's also a new Party update, letting you add a player into an existing closed Party, and sending group closed Party invites to multiple people for the first time.

Another neat little feature is being able to search for games in your Game Library using a built-in search feature. Finally, when someone is Screen Sharing in a Party, you'll be able to get a little live preview of the Screen Share before you enter the Party itself.

Again, it's worth noting this is just a PS5 beta system software update, so it'll only be available for a limited number of users. That being said, PS5 beta system updates tend to launch with all the same features intact for everyone in the near future, so look for this update to launch in full within the next month or so.

