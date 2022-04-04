This RTX 3080 PC is stellar value at only $1,799.99 today

Best Buy's gaming PC deals are currently offering up one of the most competitively priced RTX 3080 PCs that we've ever come across. Right now, you can get your hands on the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop for only $1,799.99 (was $2,100) for a $300 saving. This model features not only an RTX 3080 GPU but also an 11th gen i7, too.

We hardly ever see machines of this spec selling in this price range, which is normally reserved for gaming PCs running the likes of the RTX 3070, so you're getting far more power for your money here.

If you're after something a little more modestly priced, though, then you can also pick up the Asus ROG Gaming Desktop RTX 3070 model for just $1,449.99 (was $1,645). While the $1,450 range isn't an entirely unheard-of rate, this gaming PC deal is still aggressive given what's inside of the rig. We don't usually see 11th-gen i7 CPUs at the cheaper side of the RTX 3070 PC spectrum.

We're also rounding up some of the best cheap gaming PC deals with options starting from just $649 for more modest endeavors in your setup.

Today's best gaming PC deals

Asus ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 3070) | $1,650 $1,449.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - While we have seen a similar price range for RTX 3070 PCs before, this model features far newer components and benefits from being made by a reliable manufacturer. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD.



Asus ROG Gaming Desktop (RTX 3080) | $2,100 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This could well be the cheapest ever RTX 3080 PC we've come across, as machines of this spec at this price range do not come by often. This is a rate normally reserved for far weaker hardware, so this rig is certainly worth another look in today. Features: Intel Core i7-11700KF, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 2TB HDD.



More of today's best gaming PC deals

If you want to cast a wider net on more gaming PC deals today, then our price comparison technology has you covered with discounts on our favorite models.

