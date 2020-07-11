Assassin's Creed Valhalla's release date has leaked

A post that allegedly appeared briefly on Assassin Creed's official Italian Instagram page has possibly leaked Assassins Creed Valhalla 's release date: November 17, 2020.

As you might expect the post was promptly deleted, but not before eagle-eyed members of the Assassin's Creed Reddit caught, and snapped, the announcement.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla out on November 17th according to deleted Instagram post https://t.co/vASTwsLBRI pic.twitter.com/eMzDkxI0crJuly 11, 2020

We won't have long to wait to find out if the date is correct, of course, as Ubisoft's digital E3 event, Ubisoft Forward, is set to debut tomorrow.

The leak comes just days after rumours swirled that Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian actor, Giancarlo Esposito, would star in Far Cry 6. The sequel had yet to be announced at the time, let alone confirm its voice talent, but the rumour turned out to be true, and a sneak peek confirming Esposito's new role was revealed earlier this week.

“This video game I did – which is going to be huge – [but I] can’t really mention it,” Esposito teased at the time.

Ubisoft recently shared a teaser trailer for its upcoming Ubi Forward digital showcase . The trailer gave us a peek at some of the games we'll be seeing during the upcoming show, with bite-sized glimpses of some of Ubisoft's most anticipated titles, including Watch Dogs: Legion and Hyper Scape . The Settlers, however, has just been delayed indefinitely - so we'll have to wait and see if and when we'll find out more about that.