Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch introduces Tombs of the Fallen and a new festival

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get a big new update tomorrow to introduce the new Tombs of the Fallen DLC.

As revealed earlier this month, Tombs of the Fallen is the latest in a very long line of DLC updates to hit Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which was massive even before its slew of post-launch content. Now though, Ubisoft has unveiled all the details of the brand new patch which will be used to implement the new DLC, through a blog post on the official game website.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.4.0 launches tomorrow: November 9. 💡 Game Improvements ⛰️ Tombs of the Fallen 👻 Support for Oskoreia Festival (Nov 11-Dec 2) ⚔️ New Skills 📁 5GB-25GB; depending on platformNovember 8, 2021 See more

Chiefly, the Tombs of the Fallen are scattered throughout England, waiting for Eivor to uncover them. There's four total new tombs to explore, and there's a big emphasis on puzzle-style gameplay with each of them. Finally, you'll unlock two Achievements/Trophies for conquering all four new tombs.

There's also the Oskoreia Festival added through the new update, which is going live on November 11, and sticking around until December 2. There'll be new quests and activities to partake in, including horseback riding and tournaments against ghostly spirits, and the entire Oskoreia Festival will offer brand new rewards for Eivor, including ship decor.

There's also three new skills for players to learn: Perfect Parry, Master Counter Roll, and Improved Bow Stun Finisher. The former deals damage upon a perfect parry, while the second adds a hidden blade strike when executing a counter roll. Finally, the Improved Bow Stun Finisher will shoot arrows at all stunned enemies in view when initiated.

There's a lot to like in this patch, and that's without all the bug fixes and gameplay improvements. This Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch might take up a maximum of 25GB of space on your console in the case of the Xbox Series X/S, but it's well worth the download for veteran players.

