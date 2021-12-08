Assassin's Creed Valhalla is cutting its file size by up to 44GB but you'll have download the whole thing again

An upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla update will dramatically reduce the file size on all platforms, cut down loading times, and improve overall performance, but it does come at the cost of having to re-download the entire game.

Over on Ubisoft's forums, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's community manager shared the details of the upcoming Title Update 1.4.1, which will go live sometime next week. In addition to dropping file sizes across the board, the game's "performance should improve with this data restructuring, with faster loading screen times, improved world data streaming, and overall runtime performance."

Here's a breakdown of how the update affects Assassin's Creed Valhalla's file size on each platform, straight from Ubisoft:

Disc space used after installing 1.4.1

PC: 77 GB

77 GB PS4: 75 GB

75 GB PS5: 77 GB

77 GB Xbox One: 63 GB

63 GB Xbox Series X: 72 GB

Disc space saved after rebase:

PC: 34 GB

34 GB PS4: 30 GB

30 GB PS5: 13 GB

13 GB Xbox One: 30 GB

30 GB Xbox Series X: 44 GB

Those are significant storage savings, and you'll need the extra space if you want to keep downloading all of Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming updates. A recent leak suggests it's getting a massive "God of War-style" expansion packing 40 hours of new story content sometime next year. The same leak says there's still a new DLC pack coming this year, but nothing of the sort was included in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's roadmap from last month, so don't place any bets just yet. You also still have time to take part in the Oskoreia festival, which was extended to tomorrow.

