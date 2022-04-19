Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets even bigger as update 1.5.1 launches today

Assassin's Creed Valhalla update 1.5.1 offers fresh new content and some fixes.

Ubisoft has announced it's rolling out the latest patch for Assassin's Creed Valhalla today. The new update adds more Viking-themed stealth action with the Mastery Challenge Pack 2 and limited-time rewards as part of the Ostara Festival. The patch also introduces some general gameplay improvements.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.5.1 launches tomorrow: April 19. ⚔️ Mastery Challenge Pack 2☀️ Ostara Festival✔️ Game improvements 📁 1-12 GB; depending on platform.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/X0ZyjQQZmsApril 18, 2022 See more

The Mastery Challenge Pack 2 offers a new boss fight and three additional shrines to test your combat, range and stealth skills. New loot is also up for grabs, including the Valkyrie Armor set as well as weapons, tattoos and settlement cosmetics.

To take on the Mastery Challenge Pack 2, you'll have to be Power Level 221 or higher and have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest and the narrative quest from Mastery Challenge Pack 1.

Meanwhile, the Ostara Festival is available in-game from April 21 to May 12. Taking part in the festival's activities will net you exclusive weapons. Even if you're relatively new to the game, you can participate in the festival. You only need to have completed one of the first two narrative arcs in England and have your settlement at level two.

Ubisoft has also introduced a number of minor gameplay fixes and improvements which are detailed in full in the patch notes.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a massive game, and you may be wondering what the latest patch will set you back in terms of precious storage space. The size varies considerably depending on which platform you're playing on. PlayStation 4 is the smallest at 1.41 GB, while PC players will have to part with 12.33 GB to download the update.

The full list is below:

Xbox Series X|S: 9.0 GB

Xbox One: 8.2 GB

PlayStation5: 2.92 GB

PlayStation4: 1.41 GB

PC: 12.33 GB

