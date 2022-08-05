Assassin's Creed Valhalla dataminer uncovers Star Wars and Iron Man-inspired armor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla might be getting some MCU and Star Wars-inspired armor sets.

As first reported by Eurogamer earlier today on August 5, YouTuber and dataminer AndyReloads (opens in new tab) has delved into the files of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and uncovered some rather interesting content. Firstly, you can take a look at the armor set just below buried within the game's files, which the YouTuber and dataminer reckons takes some pretty clear inspiration from Star Wars' Stormtroopers and Marvel's Iron Man.

No, just in case you wondering, these aren't actual Stormtrooper armor sets. What's actually going on here is the armor sets are meant to reference the Isu race in the Assassin's Creed series, a society of technologically-advanced beings who have popped up over the last few mainline games.

Then there's the new armor set below. While this is also an armor set referencing the Isu society, it's pretty clearly inspired by Thanos of the Marvel comics and Cinematic Universe, especially when you check out the multi-colored glove wielded by the armor set on its right hand.

What's odd is that neither of these armor sets have actually appeared in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, nor has Ubisoft ever commented on or hinted at their addition. While the Stormtrooper armor set is a relatively recent discovery, the Thanos armor set was actually added to the game's files all the way back in May, so it's been hanging around for a fair while at this point.

We'll have to see whether Ubisoft actually does end up bringing these armor sets to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, or whether they get left on the cutting room floor.

What we do know is that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting a roguelite mode later this year, and Ubisoft will unveil other future DLC for the game near the end of the year.