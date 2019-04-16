Assassin's Creed Odyssey: The Fate of Atlantis DLC starts next week with Episode One: Fields of Elysium

The first episode of Assassin's Creed Odyssey 's Fate of Atlantis DLC is coming on Tuesday, April 23, Ubisoft announced today. And yes, that is next week. Episode One: Fields of Elysium will whisk players to Elysium and set up the DLC's mythology-fueled storyline ahead of Episode Two: Torment of Hades and Episode Three: Judgment of Atlantis, which will arrive later this year.

On top of gods to meet and beasts to battle, Fields of Elysium will also introduce ability enhancements for the three skill trees: Hunter, Warrior, and Assassin. Each episode of The Fate of Atlantis will introduce new enhancements, with four coming in Elysium: Ares Bull Charge, Might of Artemis, Kronos Time Warp, and Ares Madness. I'd bet on Episode Two adding some sort of Hades-themed powers.

Fields of Elysium picks up after the main game, so if you want to bring your existing character to Atlantis, you'll need to have cleared the Between Two Worlds quest, the main story, and the Heir of Memories and Lost Tales of Greece quests. You'll also need to reach level 28. If you need some help with that, here's how to level up fast in Assassin's Creed Odyssey .

However, if you just want to jump straight into the DLC, you'll have the option of boosting a character to level 52 with preset abilities and resources. This will allow you to start at the Heir of Memories and Lost Tales of Greece quests, before heading straight into Fields of Elysium. However, you obviously won't have any progression carry over, and you won't be able to earn achievements if you choose to boost your way to the DLC. Even so, it's nice to give players the option, especially with how big the base game is.