Assassin's Creed Odyssey has a ludicrous amount of special editions, even by Ubisoft standards

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is sure to be one of the most highly-anticipated new games of 2018 , and Ubisoft has a bevy of collector's editions, special editions, gold editions, and ultimate editions for those willing to plunk down the extra coin. Not only that, but the developer / publisher is also offering up some extra incentives for pre-ordering, including three days of early access. But which edition has what, and just as important, how much will it cost you? Let's break it down.

There will be not one, not two, but nine versions of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for you to choose from before and after it's released. In order from least to most expensive, there's the Standard Edition, Omega Edition, Deluxe Edition, Gold Edition, Ultimate Edition, Medusa Edition, Kassandra Edition, Spartan Edition, and Pantheon Edition. (Note: the Medusa Edition is not available in the US, the Omega Edition is exclusive to GAME, and the Kassandra Edition is exclusive to GameStop.)

The Deluxe Edition comes with boosts for XP and Drachma (aka gold, if you're not familiar with ancient currencies), the Kronos gear pack, the Herald of Dusk gear pack, and the Capricornus naval pack. The Gold Edition does not include the Deluxe Edition content, but instead features the season pass and a bonus mission, "Secrets of Greece." The Ultimate Edition is just the Deluxe and Gold Edition contents assembled in one package.

The Medusa, Spartan, and Pantheon Editions have everything the Ultimate Edition does, plus some physical goodies if you feel like decorating. Which... I don't think that's how the word "ultimate" works, but whatever.

Pre-ordering the Gold, Ultimate, Spartan, or Pantheon Edition will let you start playing the game on October 2, three days ahead of its October 5 release date. Pre-ordering any edition will get you access to an extra mission, "The Blind King" - there's no official description for what the mission entails, but it seems like it'll have you bumping into Phineus, a king from Greek mythology.

If you've heard enough and are ready to throw down, you can pre-order Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Amazon now. If you want one of the spiffier editions, you'll need to go through the Ubisoft Store US , Ubisoft Store UK or Ubisoft Store EU . And just in case you're going back and re-reading the previous paragraphs to keep this all straight in your head, two things. One, you're not alone. This is confusing stuff, and there's a lot to keep track of. Two, don't worry, because I've got it all in handy list form, just the facts, below. Enjoy:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard Edition

Price: $59.99 / £49.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition

Price: $79.99 / £58.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC (Note: Only available on PC in EU regions)

Contents: Base game, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Omega Edition (Note: GAME exclusive )

Price: £54.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One

Contents: Base game, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

Price: $99.99 / £79.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, three days early access (Note: three days early access is PC only in EU regions)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition

Price: $119.99 / £91.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, three days early access (Note: three days early access is PC only in EU regions)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Medusa Edition (Note: EU regions only)

Price: £94.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, Fallen Gorgon statue, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, Blind King bonus mission

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kassandra Edition (Note: GameStop exclusive )

Price: $149.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, Kassandra statue, Steelbook, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, three days early access

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Spartan Edition (Note: Ubisoft Store exclusive)

Price: $159.99 / £144.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, Spartan Leap statue, Steelbook, exclusive lithograph, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, Blind King bonus mission, three days early access (Note: three days early access is PC only in EU regions)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Pantheon Edition (Note: Ubisoft Store exclusive)

Price: $219.99 / £214.99

Available on: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Contents: Base game, The Nemesis diorama, Steelbook, exclusive lithograph, 64-page artbook, physical world map, game soundtrack, Kronos gear pack, Herald of Dusk gear pack, Capricornus naval pack, one-time XP boost, one-time Drachma boost, season pass, Secrets of Greece bonus mission, Blind King bonus mission, three days early access (Note: three days early access is PC only in EU regions)