Assassin's Creed Mirage will not have real gambling or loot boxes, says Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Mirage will not contain any real gambling or loot boxes, despite what an early ESRB rating previously suggested.

As revealed in a statement, provided to GamesRadar+ by a Ubisoft representative, Assassin's Creed Mirage will not have "real gambling or lootboxes." It was previously thought that this could be the case after the game was spotted with an 'Adults Only' rating from the ESRB on the Xbox store and during the Ubisoft Forward presentation over the weekend.

The full statement reads: "Following the announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage during Ubisoft Forward, some store pages mistakenly displayed the game for preorders with an Adults Only ESRB rating." It continues, "while Assassin's Creed Mirage is still pending rating, Ubisoft wants to reassure players that no real gambling or loot boxes are present in the game.”

At time of writing, the Xbox store (opens in new tab) is still showing an 18+ rating for the upcoming game due to "intense violence, blood and gore, sexual themes, partial nudity, and real gambling." Regardless of the reveal slip-up though, it seems as though Assassin's Creed Mirage is going down very well with fans - with many happy to see Ubisoft returning to the classic Assassin's Creed formula.

Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't the only thing fans are excited about lately either, as during the aforementioned showcase, we actually found out about several upcoming Assassin's Creed projects currently in the works at Ubisoft. Aside from Mirage, fans can also look forward to playing Assassin's Creed Codename Red , Assassin's Creed Project Hexe , and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade . The only bad part of all of this is that it looks like these projects won't be released until 2024 onwards.