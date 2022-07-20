Assassin's Creed fans are planning farewell sessions before multiplayer modes are shut down

Assassin's Creed players are staging farewell tours for the online components of three games before Ubisoft shutters them later this year.

Over on the Assassin's Creed subreddit (opens in new tab), one player has called for other to gather together to commemorate the multiplayer parts of Assassin's Creed 3, Brotherhood, and Revelations. The post only went up yesterday on July 19, but already there's already a group of users committing to taking part in the farewell celebrations for all three games.

In total, the farewell tour for the three Assassin's Creed games will span six weekends. Assassin's Creed Brotherhood is the focus of the group in late July, while Assassin's Creed Revelations gets its time to shine over the first two weekends in August, and Assassin's Creed 3 rounds out the festivities over the last two weekends in August.

If you're unfamiliar with the multiplayer component of Assassin's Creed, it was actually first introduced by Ubisoft in Brotherhood, as a way of Abstergo training new Templar agents in the fight against the Assassin faction. Players would team up to take down various targets around a map, with the goal of maintaining your cover and making it out unnoticed.

Multiplayer modes would return in Assassin's Creed Revelations, 3, and Black Flag, where the mode would ultimately cease in the franchise. No Assassin's Creed game has had a PvE multiplayer mode like the one mentioned here since Assassin's Creed Black Flag.

As for the highlighted games, their multiplayer servers will cease to operate later this year on September 1. Ubisoft will actually shut down multiplayer servers for 15 of its games on the date, including the three aforementioned Assassin's Creed games, as well as titles like Splinter Cell Blacklist, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, and many others.

On newer horizons for Ubisoft is Skull and Bones, finally set to launch later this year in November after a prolonged development cycle.