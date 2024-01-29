As Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League draws near, its devs say it's one of "the most well-optimized games" they've worked on

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost here, and its devs are saying it's one of "the most well-optimized games" they've ever worked on.

We're just days away from playing as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - after it was delayed multiple times last year. Over the weekend, the upcoming game's file size was revealed, and it comes in at 45GB, leading some of its devs to reveal what's gone into it.

"This was one of the most well-optimized games I've ever worked on," says Del Walker, a character artist on the game. "Running at 60fps with 4 playable characters in an open world city is not easy," the tweet continues. "We had to be careful with every texture size, every polygon, every material draw call. Hope you all enjoy." To help put that into perspective, Walker has also worked on other well-known games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

The developer then gave examples of the kind of work that went into optimizing one of Suicide Squad's lead characters, Deadshot. Referring to an image of the character, Walker writes: "These buckles once had unique scratches on them, which I ended up removing so I could use the same buckle for both sides, increasing the UV resolution by a few dozen pixels before downsizing the texture page." The artist continues: "A LOT of care went into optimization."

Another Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League dev who responded to the file size news is Jeryce Dianingana, a 3D environment artist who previously worked on the project at Rocksteady. "45GB for the game," the developer tweets, "Y'all better enjoy that optimization because [the Environment team] and I suffered a lot."

In the replies to Dianingana's tweet, several fans have thanked the team at Rocksteady for managing to get Suicide Squad down to just 45GB as many say they're "sick" of 100GB+ game downloads.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on February 2, 2024 and will be available on PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, and PC.