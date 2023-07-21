As Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans praise character models, dev promises they'll look even better by launch

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 fans are praising the game's character models, and developer Insomniac promises that they'll look even better come launch day.

Yesterday, as part of San Diego Comic-Con, Insomniac treated us to a new story trailer for the highly-anticipated web-slinging sequel. The video shows Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Mary Jane Watson, as well as Harry Osborn - who is pretty much confirmed to be the game's antagonist, Venom - and fans were quick to point out just how impressive their new character models look.

"Peter looks 100% better. I hated the v2 face model, but this is a much better version of it," wrote one fan on the Marvel's Spider-Man subreddit. Another said, "Man, I'm so glad they changed MJ's model. Her old face seems so plastic and lifeless to me. Her new face looks like an actual person." A third commented, "Miles' face pairs extremely well with the longer hair and adds some much-needed, I don't know, I guess dimensions? It looks great."

Fans also showed their appreciation on Twitter, prompting a response from Insomniac's community and marketing director James Stevenson, who teased that Pete and the gang could look even more impressive when the game arrives later this year on October 20. "It'll be even better by launch," he wrote.

And it’ll be even better by launch https://t.co/jKWOXyPESGJuly 21, 2023 See more

Alongside the trailer, Insomniac unveiled a limited edition Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console featuring a black and red design with the Spider-Man logo and what appears to be the symbiote creeping up from the console's lower corner. Pre-orders start on July 28, and if you already happen to own a PS5, the design is also available as a custom console cover.

For more great titles coming to Sony's console, check out our guide to upcoming PS5 games.