As Helldivers 2 gets Deep Rock Galactic comparisons, devs crush any division with dwarven democracy and ask about a co-op collab: "Arrowhead, please hit us back"

Following a lot of comparisons between the two games, the developer of Deep Rock Galactic is trying to get the Helldivers 2 studio's attention to ask for a collaboration.

Over the weekend, a few devs from Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games - Aaron, Mark, and Jacob - streamed themselves playing Helldivers 2 over on Twitch . Pretty early on in the stream, the group of developers made it clear why they've decided to play someone else's co-op shooter instead of their own, to which they were quick to admit that they're trying to get Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead's attention.

"We emailed Arrowhead a while back to say 'hey guys, let's put our heads together and do something' but we haven't heard back from them yet via email so this is our next shot," one of the developers explains. "We couldn't think of any other way to do it than to play their game live on stream and say 'Arrowhead, what are you guys doing? Please answer our email - let's talk, let's put our heads together and see if we can cook something up' so consider this our little invite to you."

This isn't the first time that Helldivers 2 and Deep Rock Galactic have been named in the same sentence. Ever since Arrowhead launched its shooter last month, it's received many comparisons; including Halo and the Ghost Ship Games title. So much so that fans of Deep Rock Galactic are getting pretty sick of the constant back and forth. As Arrowhead's CEO put it recently, though: "Why compare?"

At the 20-minute mark of the stream, the developers asked the chat what their "wildest" Deep Rock Galactic and Helldivers collaboration ideas are, and viewers did not disappoint with their suggestions. Fans of both games want to see things like Gunner getting a Hellbomb Launcher, Helldivers voice lines in Deep Rock Galactic, a pickaxe weapon in Helldivers 2, and a Helldivers 2 x Deep Rock Galactic dating sim.

It seems all of this hard work from the Deep Rock Galactic devs has paid off, as in one part of the stream, someone from Arrowhead supposedly did reach out to the group via the stream's YouTube comments. As spotted by this Reddit user, someone at the studio said they've got in touch via Discord and that "we'd be super interested in this!" We'll have to stay tuned for more on this exciting collaboration.