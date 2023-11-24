As a DM, these are the D&D books I want to pick up this Black Friday

I've been running Dungeons & Dragons games since I was about 17 - over 20 years now. So anytime the chance to get a sourcebook or adventure that I haven't already scoured or conquered with my intrepid players, I jump on it. Fortunately, this year's Black Friday deals include a whole library of manuals at prices that are hard to beat during the rest of the year.

I've picked out a few sourcebooks and adventures that are chock full of new challenges, new character options, new monsters, and new stuff to keep me and my gaming group on our toes. And this is just scratching the surface of all the great D&D Black Friday deals out there, including some of the best Dungeons and Dragons books, not to mention the chance to get a few other great TTRPGs on a two for three deal this year.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse | $84.99 $50.99 at Amazon

Save $34 - This is as cheap as we've seen this set of manuals. And considering they're one of the newer additions to the D&D catalog, this might be one of the best D&D deals of Black Friday 2023.



🔶UK: £70.99 £46.99 at Magic Madhouse



Buy it if:

✅ You want to explore the multiverse in-game

✅ You're planning on making your own Sigil campaign



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't really want to use the multiverse



Price check:

💲 Target $50.99

💲 Barnes & Noble $84.99



Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk | $44.98 $39.97 at Walmart

Save $5 - This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for the latest D&D adventure, but this Black Friday discount is still a solid price cut, so now is the time to jump on the sale.



🔶 UK: £49.99 £32.99 at Magic Madhouse



Buy it if:

✅ You're just getting started with D&D

✅ You want a classic fantasy adventure



Don't buy it if:

❌ You've already run Lost Mines of Phandelver



Price check:

💲 Amazon $39.97

💲 Barnes and Noble $59.95



Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel | $49.95 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is the lowest price we've seen for this D&D adventure on Amazon at less than $20, making this a great deal to snap up on Black Friday 2023.



🔶 UK: £41.99 £25.71 at Amazon



Buy it if:

✅ You want to explore alternate settings

✅ You're fed up of classic western fantasy



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a tight, focused campaign



Price check:

💲 Walmart $23.94

💲 Barnes & Noble $49.95



Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage | $49.95 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $29 - This price is only a dollar more than the lowest price we've seen on this adventure, and the best price since last year's Black Friday by far, so this is a perfect opportunity to get a new look at Waterdeep.



🔶 UK: £44.99 £22.79 at Amazon



Buy it if:

✅ You want the ultimate dungeon-crawl

✅ You played Dragon Heist



Don't buy it if:

❌ You didn't play Dragon Heist (this is a sequel)



Price check:

💲 Walmart $34.98

💲 Barnes & Noble $44.95



Princes of the Apocalypse | $49.95 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This recent D&D adventure is sitting just five cents above the lowest price it's ever had, so this is particularly good Black Friday buy.



🔶 UK: £30.49 at Amazon (no offer)



Buy it if:

✅ You want a classic fantasy adventure

✅ You want a campaign that goes from lvl 1-15



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something newer



Price check:

💲 Walmart $35.49

💲 Barnes & Noble $49.95

Xanathar's Guide to Everything | $49.95 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $32 - If you're looking for a whole host of new options for both DMs and players, this is one of the best buys of Black Friday 2023, especially in terms of bang for your buck.



🔶 UK: £44.99 £25.99 at Amazon



Buy it if:

✅ You want new subclasses

✅ You'd like to make your own traps



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're still happy with the basics



Price check:

💲 Walmart $24.05

💲 Barnes & Noble $44.95



Campaign case | $73.95 $49.90 at Amazon

Save $24 - This isn't a manual, but the campaign case is chock full of all the tools a DM could need to run a campaign, making it a perfect companion to the other Black Friday 2023 D&D deals.



🔶 UK: £54.98 £42.99 at Amazon



Buy it if:

✅ You want to take your campaigns on-the-go

✅ You're a player who wants to start DM-ing sessions



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't DM games and have no plans to



Price check:

💲 Walmart | Unavailable

💲 Best Buy | Unavailable



