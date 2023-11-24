Get some of my favorite TTRPGs for free with this three for two offer

Whether you're a brand new tabletop gamer looking to start your collection of RPG books or a seasoned role player looking for a new challenge, Target has a Black Friday deal that will help you stuff your shelves full of some of the best RPG's on the market right now, including Dungeons & Dragons, and the hot new Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game.

Target's having a big Black Friday sale in which many of the best tabletop RPGs are buy two, get one free online, including the venerable retailer's entire selection of RPG manuals for a variety of games. The list includes big-hitters like D&D, Pathfinder, Marvel's new RPG, and Zweihander.

You can take a look for yourself via the link below.

You can currently grab hold of a whole wealth of tabletop RPGs for much less via Target this Black Friday, and we've spied plenty of Pathfinder along with D&D tomes get bundled up in the offer. We'd recommend taking a look at Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk if you want a great starter adventure for D&D.

This sale means that the core D&D rules set of the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual are available far, far cheaper than usual as you can purchase two of the three core books and get the third for free. Or, if you're already a veteran D&D player, you can dig into some of the game's vast array of expansions and adventure manuals, such as Xanthar's Guide to Everything, Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse, Waterdeep Dragon Heist, and many more. They're certainly some of the best D&D Black Friday deals so far.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a totally different kind of adventure, the recently released Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game might be exactly the change of pace you're looking for. Right now, both the Marvel Multiverse RPG Core Rulebook and the game's first campaign The Cataclysm of Kang are available as part of the buy two, get one free sale, which also includes the pre-order for the upcoming X-Men Expansion, meaning you can buy the two released books right now and get the X-Men Expansion book for free as a pre-order.

And if that's not enough, Target's book sale also includes other RPGs such as Pathfinder and Zweihander that can offer all new role playing experiences, meaning that Target is currently offering one of the best deals to stock up on new manuals for games both familiar and brand new.

Should you buy Dungeons & Dragons or The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game?

Target's buy two, get one free book sale is a perfect opportunity for fans both new and old to stock up on new RPG manuals, or even try something a little bit different than their usual gaming experience.

When it comes to fantasy RPG's, D&D is the gold standard, and the opportunity to get all three core rulebooks for the price of just two is one of the best D&D deals in quite some time. And of course, you've also got an opportunity to bring home a whole stack of new adventures or expansions with these Dungeons and Dragons books.

As for the Marvel Multiverse RPG, it's the perfect game for fans of comics and the MCU to embody their favorite heroes such as Captain America, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and the Hulk, or to make their own mark on the Marvel Universe with brand new characters created by the players.