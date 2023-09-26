The cat's out of the bag in mysterious first teaser for Henry Cavill's new spy thriller

A cryptic first teaser has been released for new spy thriller Argylle, ahead of a trailer drop tomorrow – and it isn't giving much away about the upcoming movie.

The clip opens with a mysterious voiceover: "Once you discover the secret, don't let the cat out of the bag," it says, and we see… well, a cat in a bag. Or an argyle print backpack, to be precise, with a smoking gun, a pen, and a pink lipstick laid out in front of it. We then cut to Sam Rockwell, standing on the roof of a building, who drops a cat off the edge as a distressed Bryce Dallas Howard looks on in horror. She can't say she wasn't warned.

The movie stars Henry Cavill (in his first post-The Witcher role) as a world-class spy suffering from amnesia who's tricked into believing that he's actually a bestselling spy novelist. After his memories – and skills – return, he sets out to get revenge on the organization he used to work for.

Alongside Cavill, Rockwell, and Howard, the cast includes Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Catherine O'Hara. Directed by Kingsman and Kick-Ass helmer Matthew Vaughn, Wonder Woman screenwriter Jason Fuchs penned the script.

"I needed someone who was born to play Bond – which Henry is – and then nick him before Bond did," Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter last year about his decision to cast Cavill. "He plays a larger-than-life action hero with a wink. It’s very different from Kingsman."

Argylle arrives on the big screen on February 2, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most highly anticipated upcoming movies on the horizon.