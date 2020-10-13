Apple MacBook Air and Pro are on sale on Amazon right now with up to $100 off for Prime Day

If you're looking for a brand new Apple MacBook, these Amazon Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking. Whether you're looking for the newest model of MacBook Air or the 13-inch MacBook Pro, there's quite a few deals happening on Amazon right now, but I can't imagine they'll last long.

Currently, you can get the current-gen MacBook Air with either 256GB or 512GB for between 8 and 10% off, and you've nearly got your pick of the litter when it comes to color. No matter what you choose, these are great machines, with powerful processors and great retina displays, perfect for working at home and on the go. As a long-time Mac user for work, I can say that these are some great offers you'll want to snag fast! Get these deals while supplies last.

The MacBook Air 512GB does not have any more rose gold available at the reduced price point, but as of right now both the space gray and silver are available for $1,119, down from its usual $1,299. The MacBook Air 256GB is only $899.99, down from is usual $999.99 in all three colors.

We'll break down all of the available Apple MacBook deals below, and keep an eye out, as they may sell out rather quickly.

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 512GB)

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 512GB) | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Get a 13-inch, 512GB Apple MacBook Air for 6% off with this Amazon deal. You'll get brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, a backlit magic keyboard, and Touch ID. As of right now, both colors are available, so act fast.

Apple MacBook Air (256GB)

Apple MacBook Air (256GB) | $999.00 $899.99 at Amazon

The smaller GB MacBook Air has all three colors available at 10% off, so act fast if you want to grab one. For $899.99 you'll get a 13.3 inch Retina display, tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, and all the bells and whistles you'd expect from Apple.



Apple MacBook Air (512GB)

Apple MacBook Air (512GB) | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Score the 512GB MacBook Air in either space gray or silver for 8% off (the rose gold is currently unavailable). Again, this is the latest model of the Apple Macbook Air, which is rarely on sale, so snag it while you can.

There you have it, three great deals on Amazon MacBook computers for you to snatch up! You can see more offers in the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. You can also get some gaming-related bargains with the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

