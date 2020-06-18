Apex Legends: Lost Treasures brings mobile respawn beacons, limited time modes, and more to season 5

Apex Legends: Season 5 has revealed a new limited time event coming to its free-to-play battle royale, announced today with a first look trailer at EA Play Live.

Lost Treasures, which kicks off across all platforms on June 23, focuses on season 3 hero Crypto, who has taken over a section of the King's Canyon map with a new point of interest, Crypto's map room. Check out the trailer below:

Read more (Image credit: Respawn) Apex Legends season 5 makes the battle royale even better, but the PvE content needs some work

The event introduces a number of new features into Respawn's shooter, including the ability to deploy mobile respawn beacons to bring players back from the dead, alongside a heap of new outfits, weapon skins, and other cosmetics to unlock by progressing your account during the season.

Lost Treasures will also see the launch of a new limited time mode, Armed and Dangerous Evolved, which is presumably a remix on the previous Armed and Dangerous mode from season 2's Voidwalker event, limiting player's arsenals to snipers and shotguns only.

Respawn also used EA Play Live as an opportunity to reveal that Apex Legends is officially coming to Nintendo Switch, with full cross-play support also on the way for the game's existing platforms. In short, it's a good time to be a Legend, even as season 5 begins to draw to a close.

For those hoping to see Apex Legends ported to PS5 and Xbox Series X, a new job listing seems to confirm just such a thing.