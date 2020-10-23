Apex Legends arrives on Switch next month alongside Season 7

Today, Respawn revealed that Apex Legends will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on November 4, when Season 7 goes live.

Announced via a blog post by game director Chad Grenier, the post revealed that the Apex Legends release date on Nintendo Switch was actually pushed back a little bit, in order to give the team at Respawn the time that they needed. This is despite the fact that a specific release date had never actually been announced for the Nintendo Switch port, and the only information we've ever had to go on for the port was a release window of Fall 2020.

November 4 will also mark the launch of Apex Legends on Steam. When Season 7 goes live, so too will Respawn's game on both the Nintendo Switch and Steam. Respawn revealed over on the Steam forums that there'll be several Steam-exclusive items for the game, including Wattson, Octane, and Portal Gun Charms.

But that wasn't all in store for Apex Legends players today. As you can see below, a mysterious UFO has descended upon the King's Canyon map as of 11 a.m. ET.

There's not a lot we currently know about the UFO hovering over to the west of the King's Canyon map. The Apex Legends subreddit certainly seems to believe it's a teaser for the upcoming Season 7, and with the season little under two weeks away from release, that's a pretty sensible guess.

Speaking of, there's also a lot we don't know about Season 7 of Apex Legends, aside from a release date and the new Champions Edition of the game. Previously, a new character called Horizon had been leaked by dataminers before being teased by Respawn through in-game videos. Could this new character be the next contestant to enter the Apex Games?

To see who we think are the best legends currently fighting it out in the Apex Games, head on over to our best Apex Legends characters guide for more.