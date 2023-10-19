The first teaser for upcoming rom-com Anyone But You is finally here – and it's bound to please anyone who's super into the genre's classic enemies to lovers trope.

Fronted by Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell and Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, the movie centers on Bea and Ben, who can't stand the sight of one another after an amazing first date turned sour. Problems arise, then, when the pair find themselves discover that they've been invited to the same destination wedding in Sydney, Australia.

To survive their stay down under, Bea and Ben... decide to trick their friends and family that they're dating. At 54 seconds, the promo, which you can watch above, doesn't find the time to tell us why exactly, but we're sure to learn more in future trailers.

What it does manage to make clear, though, is that director Will Gluck, who previously helmed the likes of Easy A and Friends with Benefits, embraced somewhat of a Fifty Shades of Grey-esque tone with it. Set to WizTheMc's Death of Me, which sounds a lot like The Weeknd's Earned It, and surprisingly light on the comedy, the clip features several references to the popular franchise, from lavish locations, yachts and helicopters to its protagonists making eyes at one another while slinking around.

"There's no way we can convince anyone we actually like each other," Ben states during one scene, to which Bea confidently replies: "Trust me, we're at a wedding, a million miles away from home... who knows what could happen?" With the crux of the plot still very much under wraps, you could say that again...

Written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), the flick also stars Alexandra Shipp, Michelle Hurd, Darren Barnet, and Dermot Mulroney.

Anyone But You releases in cinemas on December 22. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.