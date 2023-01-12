Anticipated indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets a hypnotizingly beautiful new story trailer

Season: A Letter to the Future has received a new story trailer ahead of its January release date.

In this trailer, we're introduced to some of the characters Estelle will meet on her journey to preserve the world's memories before a cataclysm washes everything away. Based in a strange valley, players will meet the last remaining inhabitants of the area including a widow, her son called Kochi, an old artist known as Maytora, a community organiser, and a reclusive monk named Easel.

This trailer is just as cinematic as the previous ones we've seen and gives future players more of a glimpse of the story that will unfold when Season: A Letter to the Future releases on PS5, PS4, and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Game Store) in just a few weeks time.

In the previous trailer for Season , we got to see more of its gameplay which will have players cycling through idyllic locations, taking photos and recording audio of the world around them, speaking to locals, and keeping a record of everything in a diary for future generations. Thanks to the game's beautiful art style, lush sound design, and calming voice-over, we're sure this will be one of the most relaxing games we'll play this year.

If you're eager to secure a copy of this atmospheric indie, pre-orders are now available on PlayStation with a 10% discount for PS Plus subscribers. There will also be a launch week discount on PC between the game's release date on January 31 and February 7, 2023. If you do decide to pick this one up on PS5 though, you'll get access to a range of additional gameplay features such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and faster loading times.