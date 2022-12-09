Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022

Upcoming indie Season: A Letter to the Future has finally got a release date, and it's right around the corner.

Announced at The Game Awards 2022, Season: A Letter to the Future is set to release on January 31, 2023, on PC, PS4, and PS5 . During the event, we also got a new trailer for the game which featured protagonist Estelle documenting life around her, as well as cycling through an idyllic world and interacting with other characters. You can see this for yourself below.

In Season, players will control Estelle - a young woman from a secluded village - who is on a mission to collect memories from the world around her before a cataclysm washes everything away. To do this, players will cycle around the village documenting the world in its current state by meeting people, taking photos, recording audio, and placing memories in a scrapbook. Although this sounds like a stressful endeavor, Season actually looks like a really chill game that will have players appreciating the little things in life.

If you choose to play Season on PS5, you'll also get some additional gameplay features including adaptive triggers, which will come in handy when pedaling uphill on your bicycle, haptic feedback, to make each terrain feel different, 3D audio, which will make the game's lush soundscapes sound even better, and faster loading times.

If you just can't wait to experience this atmospheric adventure, you can pre-order it from today on PlayStation consoles as well as play a demo on PC (via Steam) and PS5 until December 12. In fact, if you pre-order the game via the Epic Game Store or Steam from January 31 - 7, you'll get a 10% launch week discount.