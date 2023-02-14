Kevin Feige says Ant-Man 3 connects to the MCU more than any movie since Endgame

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases this Friday (February 17) and given the trailers, we're all gearing ourselves for a mind-bending, body-shrinking, universe-hopping experience. Unlike the previous movies in Scott Lang's standalone series, though, the sequel is set to be much more connected to the wider MCU, says Kevin Feige.

Talking to Rotten Tomatoes/Fandango at the superhero flick's LA premiere, the Marvel boss said: "Of all of the films we've done since Endgame, this is the one that connects to the bigger picture, and that's what I'm excited about. Phase 4, we introduced a lot of fun characters on Disney Plus and in theaters, and all of them will be important going forward. But now, finally kicking off Phase 5, people are gonna start to see the bigger picture as we get towards the next Avengers film."

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the titular heroes get stuck inside the Quantum Realm. There, the ragtag team find themselves coming face to face with Jonathan Majors' villainous Kang the Conqueror, as they try to return home.

"We were thrilled to get to do a third Ant-Man movie and do a trilogy, and we knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently," Quantumania director Peyton Reed previously told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in UK and US cinemas on February 17.