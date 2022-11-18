Anime platform Crunchyroll is launching a Game Boy game starring its appropriately weeby mascot

Crunchyroll has just announced a brand new Game Boy game.

Yes, you read that correctly. Earlier today on November 18, Crunchyroll announced the brand new game Hime's Quest, with the company's mascot in the titular role. This is an actual Game Boy game in the year of our lord 2022, complete with a physical release by publisher Limited Run Games.

We're excited to announce Hime's Quest: fight as Crunchyroll-Hime to defeat Y2K and save the Anime Club! Thanks to Limited Run Games, we're releasing special physical copies with a free browser version, and download coming soon!

Hime's Quest is basically a top-down adventure game, not unlike a Zelda throwback, complete with haunted forests and dungeons to adventure through. Then you can kick back with Hime's friends and take on adventures from other characters including, would you believe it, horror icon Junji Ito himself.

If you want the physical version of the Game Boy game for your shiny new Game Boy, it'll cost you $44.99 from the Crunchyroll store, supplied by Limited Run Games. Otherwise, you can play Hime's Quest directly through your browser as a free download.

If you just happen to be heading to the Anime NYC convention this coming weekend, you can demo Hime's Quest for yourself, so make sure to keep an eye out for Crunchyroll stands at the event. This sounds like a zany throwback to the Y2K years, which is exactly what Crunchyroll is going for, and a tribute to a time when 16-bit adventures were all the rage.

Hime's Quest is currently on track to release for Game Boy and PC as a free browser game at some point later this year.

