One of the best anime movies of the past few years is now on Netflix

Netflix has added one of last year’s most popular anime movies onto the platform, making the streamer’s already impressive anime library even bigger and better.

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume is now officially ready to stream on the site, after only being available to rent or watch on Crunchyroll, making the streaming giant one of the only places you can watch the flick.

Written and directed by the man who brought us popular anime movies such as Your Name and Weathering With You, Suzume follows seventeen-year-old high school student Suzume Iwato who has the power to see supernatural entities. However, in a Studio Ghibli-like magical twist, she discovers that strange doors keep opening across Japan that will soon cause the end of the world, so she embarks on a journey to close all of the doors.

The adventure fantasy film debuted in March 2023 to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, stirring up an impressive 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , and an even better 98% audience score. "Shinkai Makoto’s supernatural fantasy is a whirlwind of tentacled monsters, interdimensional portals, and talking chairs," said Jessica Kiang from Sight & Sound , whilst Alison Willmore from Vulture called it a "Real love story with the stuff of everyday life."

But Suzume isn't the only first-class anime movie you can stream on Netflix, as some of the legendary anime helmer Hayao Miyazaki’s best movies are on the site including Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle . Newer works such as Hiroyasu Ishida’s Drifting Home and My Hero Academia series spin-offs Heroes Rising and Two Heroes have also found homes on the streamer.

Suzume is ready to watch on Netflix now. For more check out our list of the best anime shows on Netflix , or keep up to date with upcoming anime shows .