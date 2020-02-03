Animal Crossing: New Horizons title screen and new gameplay footage revealed in adorable Switch Lite trailer

Just in time, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here with a new trailer to restore your faith in humanity. Complete with new gameplay footage, a newly-revealed title screen, and oodles of wholesome cuteness, the only thing it's missing is that unreasonably adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch special edition console .

I really do love the scene outside the Animal Crossing house featured in the commercial - bonfire burning in the side yard, patches of roses and tulips adorning the garden, a bountiful pear tree up front, and a twilight sky draping the horizon. It's exactly the sort of mood I can't wait for Animal Crossing: New Horizons to bring when it launches March 20.

Though, the new trailer does rub salt into the wounds of Animal Crossing enthusiasts with an eye for a smaller, lighter handheld. The reveal of the standard Switch's upcoming Animal Crossing special edition was a joyous event all around, but the little sibling of the Switch family only got a themed case. As someone without a Switch Lite and desperately attracted to the special edition's pastel design, an Animal Crossing Switch Lite would be an easy sell. But unfortunately, I'm left with no choice but to buy a second standard-size Switch.

At least fans of the Switch and Switch Lite can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the only controller fit for the occasion.