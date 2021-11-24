Animal Crossing: New Horizons player discovers a hilarious issue with displaying fossils indoors

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered a surprising issue that comes with displaying large fossils in their home.

Twitter user @mikeyturvey shared a video of a large fossil displayed inside a house and in first-person camera mode noticed that the dinosaur’s head actually breaks through into the second floor. Unfortunately, there’s been no follow-up since the original tweet so there’s been no confirmation yet as to whether the dinosaur’s head pops out on the second floor.

so this is what happens when you put a big dinosaur in your house #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ABLbOBFobONovember 24, 2021 See more

Since first person camera mode is a new feature that was added in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 , we’re not sure if this is a new find or if this has always happened and we're only able to see it now.

It’s this attention to detail that has charmed Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, who have been discovering little details like this since the game’s release back in March 2020. Some of our favourite discoveries include: The New Horizons player who found out that you can actually craft side-by-side with your villagers , another who found a clear Lord of the Rings reference hidden in the game , and that you can actually control the Football fish from outside of its tank .

In other Animal Crossing: New Horizons news, the annual Turkey Day is set to return tomorrow - November 25 - and will feature everybody’s favorite festive turkey, Franklin, who will host a Thanksgiving-inspired feast on the plaza. It’ll be interesting to see if the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipes will play into this in-game seasonal holiday.