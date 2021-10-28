Animal Crossing: New Horizons new villagers are being released early... in Pocket Camp

By

Ione, Sasha, Shino, and more have all had their first official introductions

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC, the first paid DLC drop for the game
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The new villagers heading to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of the November 5 update have been introduced early... in mobile spin-off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

The eight new villagers including already fan favorites Sasha, Ione, and Shino are all being introduced to the Animal Crossing mobile game, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons players still have to wait a week until the Animal Crossing update 2.0 releases. 

In New Horizons, players will need to get their hands on the soon-to-be elusive Animal Crossing series 5 Amiibo cards to invite the new villagers to their island - which will also release on November 5. 

Announced via the Pocket Camp Twitter account, each of the 8 villagers got their own introduction which includes a high-quality image of each new resident, their birthday, and a short bio on each one. 

See more

The new villagers include:  

  • Ione - a celestial squirrel whose tail resembles a starry night sky 
  • Quinn - the coolest looking eagle to ever grace our islands
  • Cephalobot - an octopus x robotic hybrid (similar to Ribbot)
  • Marlo - a hamster who gives off Marlon Brando in The Godfather vibes
  • Sasha - a super cute but lazy bunny villager 
  • Shino - a stylish deer villager that sports a white and red color scheme
  • Petri - a scientist mouse that wears a lab coat 
  • Tiansheng - a monkey villager based on a Chinese mythical creature       

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the latest island goings-on - there’s a lot to catch up on. The biggest update Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have had since the game launched back in March 2020 will also be the "last free major content update" as announced during the latest Animal Crossing direct a few weeks back. 

There’s way too much new stuff to reveal in this story, however, the main talking points of the 2.0 update include: Brewster and his cafe returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, farming and cooking making their way into the game, and the first paid-for DLC for New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise - which can be bought individually or as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion

To get even more excited about the upcoming update, find out why two Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC drops are amazing for fans, and interesting for its future.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.