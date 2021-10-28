Animal Crossing: New Horizons new villagers are being released early... in Pocket Camp

The new villagers heading to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as part of the November 5 update have been introduced early... in mobile spin-off Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

The eight new villagers including already fan favorites Sasha, Ione, and Shino are all being introduced to the Animal Crossing mobile game, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons players still have to wait a week until the Animal Crossing update 2.0 releases.

In New Horizons, players will need to get their hands on the soon-to-be elusive Animal Crossing series 5 Amiibo cards to invite the new villagers to their island - which will also release on November 5.

Announced via the Pocket Camp Twitter account , each of the 8 villagers got their own introduction which includes a high-quality image of each new resident, their birthday, and a short bio on each one.

The new villagers include:

Ione - a celestial squirrel whose tail resembles a starry night sky

Quinn - the coolest looking eagle to ever grace our islands

Cephalobot - an octopus x robotic hybrid (similar to Ribbot)

Marlo - a hamster who gives off Marlon Brando in The Godfather vibes

Sasha - a super cute but lazy bunny villager

Shino - a stylish deer villager that sports a white and red color scheme

Petri - a scientist mouse that wears a lab coat

Tiansheng - a monkey villager based on a Chinese mythical creature

If you haven’t been keeping up to date with the latest island goings-on - there’s a lot to catch up on. The biggest update Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have had since the game launched back in March 2020 will also be the "last free major content update" as announced during the latest Animal Crossing direct a few weeks back.

There’s way too much new stuff to reveal in this story, however, the main talking points of the 2.0 update include: Brewster and his cafe returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons , farming and cooking making their way into the game , and the first paid-for DLC for New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise - which can be bought individually or as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion .