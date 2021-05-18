Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ International Museum Day is back until May 31

Animal Crossing: New Horizons ’ International Museum Day kicks off today and encourages players to take part in a Stamp Rally.

The 2-week long event requires players to collect stamps which are located in various exhibits in the museum. If players succeed in collecting all three of the stamps hidden within each exhibit, museum curator Blathers will reward them with a bug plaque, fossil plaque, fish plaque, and art plaque.

This is the second year that International Museum Day is taking place in the game and thankfully for those who got their fill last year, a few changes have been made this time around. First of all, we’re now able to collect stamps for the art exhibit which hadn’t yet been introduced in the game this time last year. The value of the plaques has also changed, increasing to 2500 bells each.

Despite the event only taking around 10 - 15 minutes to complete, the location of the stamp stations will change each day over the two-week period that the event is running. So for those who enjoy the challenge of finding the stamps more so than collecting them, you’ll still be able to enjoy International Museum day several times over. Plus, each time the stamp cards are completed, Blathers will give out the themed plaques again meaning players have a quick way to make 10,000 bells if nothing else.

This is just the first of several upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events players get to experience this summer with Wedding Season right around the corner as well as a flurry of Animal Crossing: New Horizons firework displays throughout the month of August.

