Animal Crossing: New Horizons furniture inspirations detailed in a new blog

A new blog delves into the real-world inspirations behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons' furniture.

Published late last month just before Christmas, the n8pf blog has examined the origins of individual pieces of furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in great detail. Examining over 1,900 items of furniture to deduce their real-world origins and inspirations is near-impossible, so this blog post has analyzed some of the more standout pieces of furniture in Nintendo's game.

The first items the blog began analyzing, apparently, were the small and large variety of Cafe Tables on offer in New Horizons. Apparently, according to the blog, these are very clearly inspired by the Eames Tables produced by Herman Miller, and it's also noted that the Public Bench in New Horizons bears a striking resemblance to that of the Eames Tandem Bench.

If you're at all intrigued about where some inspirations for Animal Crossing's household items come from, we'd recommend giving the blog post a read. It's a pretty fascinating breakdown of how a seemingly-unrelated discipline can intersect with video games, as the blog manages to pair the works of renowned designers from France and Japan with items from Nintendo's hit game.

Speaking of furniture, it's not a given that we'll be receiving any new items for Animal Crossing in the immediate future, as Nintendo has generally been winding down regular updates for the game for the last few months now. There is still the odd update here and there though, but they're chiefly aimed at tackling issues like villagers being naked, rather than adding new content.

