Andrew Garfield solves a grisly murder in first look at FX's Under the Banner of Heaven

FX has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Under the Banner of Heaven, a new crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield.

Garfield stars as Pyre, an LDS church elder and local detective who is tasked with investigating the gruesome murder of a young Mormon woman that seems to be connected to an affluent Utah family. The detective has never once questioned his faith but finds himself becoming disillusioned as he dives deeper and deeper into solving the case. Daisy Edgar-Jones, best known for her lead role in the critically acclaimed Hulu series Normal People, co-stars as Brenda, the murder victim in question.

The limited series was created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black and is an adaptation of author Jon Krakauer's best-selling novel of the same name. Black serves as an executive producer alongside Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp via Imagine Television. Additionally, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will executive produce under Bateman's production company Aggregate Films. Each episode is directed by David Mackenzie, creator of crime drama Hell or High Water and the Chris Pine-led Outlaw King.

The cast also includes Adelaide Clemens as Pyre's wife Rebecca, with Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Rory Culkin, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Christopher Heyerdahl all playing respective members of the affluent Lafferty family.

Under the Banner of Heaven is produced by FX Productions and is slated to premiere exclusively on Hulu later this year. While you wait, check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.