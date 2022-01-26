AndaSeat announces Rainbow Six Siege Edition Phantom 3 Series gaming chairs

AndaSeat has announced a Rainbow Six Siege gaming chair. Officially called the Six Invitational 2022 Edition Phantom 3 Series, it's now up for pre-order with an MSRP of $280.49 at the AndaSeat website. These Rainbow Six Siege esports seats are expected to start shipping out towards the end of February.

The Six Invitational 2022 Edition Phantom 3 Series chair is adorned in icons matching that of the competitive event's official branding. Most prominently, the Rainbow Six logo features on both the backrest, lumbar cushion, and on the seat's back. Thick blue, red, orange, and green lines add that splash of color to this Rainbow Six Siege gaming chair, too.

This esports-inspired AndaSeat Phantom 3 model will feature the company's new 'MagClap modular design' in which the brand promises the flagship chair will go together in minutes. The Six Invitational 2022 Edition is apparently assembled by sliding the backrest into the seat base, in which magnetic clips will cover any exposed metal for a single person to set up in no time at all.

The AndaSeat Phantom 3 Six Invitational 2022 Edition is scheduled to release as soon as the competition itself winds to a close. The Group Stage will commence February 8 - 12, with the playoffs happening from February 14 - 20. Some teams in attendance are Team One, Team Liquid, Faze Clan, Elevate, Team Empire, Rogue, and DarkZero Sports.

If you're a big fan of Rainbow Six Siege or esports as a whole, then it's likely that this model is going to be one of the best gaming chairs for you.

AndaSeat Phantom 3 Six Invitational pre-order | $300 $254.99 at AndaSeat

This Six Invitational-themed AndaSeat Phantom 3 model is due to be released towards the end of February and promises easy assembling and striking style.



