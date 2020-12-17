Among Us Xbox version confirmed for 2021, and it's free on Game Pass for PC right now

The Among Us Xbox version is officially coming some time in 2021, and you'll be able to play it free as part of Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox and Among Us developer InnerSloth announced the news today, hot on the heels of Among Us arriving on Xbox Game Pass for PC. They didn't announce any more details beyond the 2021 arrival and Game Pass inclusion, but Among Us on Xbox pretty much explains itself.

HEY UH YEAH SO💚 @XboxGamePassPC - out now!!💚 Among Us on @Xbox consoles in 2021!!xbox, we cannot wait for you all to join us as crewmates. you can hold our hand as we go into electrical together.all info: https://t.co/1fro4e4fb0 https://t.co/fWY7fL9TPxDecember 17, 2020

Unless there's a surprise PS5 debut, the Among Us Xbox version will be the second console port for the social deduction game. The Among Us Switch version got a surprise release earlier this week, and its day-one support for cross-platform multiplayer with the other versions of Among Us makes me hopeful that it will also launch with cross-play on Xbox.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and don't want to wait for the console release, you could give the PC version a shot today. Even if you don't have what you would call the best gaming PC , Among Us is not a demanding game in terms of specs.

On top of a growing selection of console ports, Among Us is also expanding with a fourth map called "The Airship" which is scheduled to arrive early next year. Not bad at all for a game that first launched back in 2018.