American Gods canceled after season 3

American Gods will not return for season 4, as Starz confirmed that the series has been canceled.

Based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman, the series follows Shadow (Ricky Whittle), a former convict who is hired to be the bodyguard of the mysterious Mr Wednesday (Ian McShane) – a con artist and the god Odin. He soon becomes embroiled in a large-scale conflict between the Old Gods and the New Gods, who are growing in strength every day. American Gods also starred Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, and Bruce Langley, with guest appearances from actors like Gillian Anderson and Kristen Chenoweth.

The season 3 finale aired on March 21, ending with a pivotal part of the book that seemed like it set up future seasons. Deadline reports that a TV movie may be in the works in order to wrap up the story, but with viewing figures for the show dropping from season to season this may be wishful thinking.

“This has been an amazing journey thus far and I am so grateful to my fellow cast and crew who have worked so hard on this award winning show," Whittle tweeted . "We have the best fans around the world and thank each of you for your passion and support, so know that Neil Gaiman, Fremantle myself and the cast are still committed to completing Neil Gaiman’s critically acclaimed story."

However, Gaiman isn't short of TV adaptations of his work at the moment – Good Omens, a novel he co-wrote with the late Terry Pratchett, is currently an Amazon Prime series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, while his comic book series The Sandman is coming soon to Netflix .