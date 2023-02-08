Amazon Prime Video orders Wytches comic animated series

Amazon Prime Video has ordered an animated adaptation of Wytches, a six-issue limited comic book series written by Scott Snyder and illustrated by Jock.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), Wytches tells the story of "17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters - ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires - lurks beneath the town." Snyder and Jock will executive produce.

"Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, 'Wytches' fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches," said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. "Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series."

Wytches ran between October 2014 and March 2015, with a film adaptation from Plan B Entertainment originally planned. It was announced as a TV series in 2021.

Amazon also ordered Paper Girls, written by Brian K. Vaughn and illustrated by Cliff Chiang to series, but pulled the plug after the first season. Invincible, based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, has been renewed for a second and third season.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Video shows to stream right now.