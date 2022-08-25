Amazing Fantasy #1000 preview celebrates 60 years of Spider-Man

Amazing Fantasy is the title that birthed Spider-Man, in which Peter Parker's superhero origin was told, way back in 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15. Along with celebrating Spider-Man's 60th birthday this year, Marvel Comics is also marking a milestone (albeit a slightly artificial one) with Amazing Fantasy #1000, a special anniversary issue that jumps way ahead to #1000 for the venerable title.

Despite having run off and on since the early '60s, Amazing Fantasy has never actually reached numbers anywhere near #1000. But Marvel is playing with the conceit of special anniversary issues to honor Spider-Man and his original debut title anyway, with a who's who of creators including Michael Cho, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Neil Gaiman, Terry Dodson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Steve McNiven, and more dropping in to celebrate along with the Wall-Crawler.

Now, Marvel Comics has offered up a preview of interior pages from the milestone one-shot, along with a collection of variant covers. Check it out:

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Counting all its iterations, including the title the comic used at its inception 'Amazing Adventures', and its second title 'Amazing Adult Fantasy', Marvel's Amazing Fantasy title has published 43 issues across three volumes.

The original Amazing Fantasy ended with 1962's Amazing Fantasy #15, though it was revived for a three-issue arc in 1995 for Amazing Fantasy #16-18. A relaunched Amazing Fantasy ran for 20 issues from 2004-2006. And most recently, Marvel published a five-issue Amazing Fantasy limited series by writer/artist Kaare Andrews.

Not quite a full 1000 issues - but maybe if you count the 900+ issues of Amazing Spider-Man that will have been published by the time Amazing Fantasy #1000 arrives on August 31, you'll almost get there.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release in 2022 and beyond with our handy listing.