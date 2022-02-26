This gaming PC deal sees $900 knocked off RTX 3060 Alienware Aurora R12

Dell's gaming PC deals are currently offering up a massive $900 discount on the Alienware Aurora R12 today.

This specific Alienware Aurora R12 configuration features an 11th gen i9 CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for only $1,499 (was $2,400). While it is not unheard of to find an RTX 3060 PC deal at this rate, we hardly, if ever, see the Intel Core i9-11900F or 32GB RAM at this price point. This is one stellar gaming PC deal that you're not going to want to miss.

Usually, we're more used to seeing rigs running an i7 chipset and 16GB RAM at this price point, so you're benefitting from some serious power under the hood here at a very aggressive rate. Double the RAM is going to be immediately noticeable, especially when factoring in the 12GB VRAM afforded by the RTX 3060, so everything will tick over nicely.

If you want to go all-in on AMD, however, then there's also the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, RX 6700 XT GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for just $1,899.99 (was $2,530). Machines with this hardware scarcely feature a CPU as powerful as the 5900, instead usually running the 5600x or 5800x, so you're getting top-of-the-line processing power here.

Today's best gaming PC deal

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060) | $2,400 $1,499 at Dell

Save $900 - The huge saving here takes this Alienware Aurora R12 rig down to an incredibly competitive price point today. We hardly see RTX 3060 PCs with 32GB RAM or an i9 CPU at this price range, so this is one gaming PC deal you're not going to want to miss. Features: Intel Core i9-11900F, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.



More of today's best gaming PC deals

Alienware Aurora R12 (RTX 3060) | $2,000 $1,399.99 at Dell

Save $600 - While we have seen this gaming PC crop up a few times since the winter sales events, this is a great price for the hardware involved. Though it isn't the cheapest RTX 3060 machine for the money, the major benefit is the brand's stellar build quality. Features: Intel Core i7-11700F, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 | $2,530 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save $630 - This is a stellar price on a machine running one of the most powerful processors on the market now. We rarely see systems of this spec at this price range, so this is a great offer for the money. Features: Ryzen 9 5900, RX 6700 XT, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD.

