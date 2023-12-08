Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus is on the way, as revealed during Remedy's acceptance speech at The Game Awards 2023

After winning best game direction for Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards, developer Remedy announces New Game Plus for as soon as next week.

Last night at The Game Awards 2023 , the team behind Alan Wake 2 won not one, not two, but three awards - including Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Game Direction.

For the latter's acceptance speech, the game's directors, Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley, did the usual thank yous before adding: "One other thing… next Monday, December 11, New Game Plus - The Final Draft is going to be coming out."

Shortly after this reveal, the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account shed more light on the upcoming additional content. The Final Draft will add a new ending, a nightmare difficulty level, more manuscript pages and video content, and will retain all unlocked weapons, charms, and upgrades.

In a blog post , Remedy revealed the update will roll out for all platforms on the same date (Dec 11 - 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT) and will also feature some bug fixes and performance optimizations.

New Game Plus update for #AlanWake2 will be released on next Monday!🔦 New ending🔫 Retain all unlocked weapons, Charms and upgrades😈 New Nightmare difficulty level📚 New Manuscript pages and video contentRead the blog post for more details: https://t.co/JMoFGxn5Ux pic.twitter.com/F3v4sdYhIBDecember 8, 2023 See more

This is great news for those wanting to explore even more of Alan Wake's nightmare world, although we can't say it was too much of a surprise as Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus leaks began surfacing online a few hours before The Game Awards kicked off.

If this still wasn't enough new content for you, it's previously been revealed that Alan Wake 2 will get free DLC and two full expansions - both the free and paid-for kind.