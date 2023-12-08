Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus is on the way, as revealed during Remedy's acceptance speech at The Game Awards 2023

By Hope Bellingham
published

The Final Draft releases on December 11

Saga staring at the Case Board in Alan Wake 2
(Image credit: Remedy)

After winning best game direction for Alan Wake 2 at The Game Awards, developer Remedy announces New Game Plus for as soon as next week.

Last night at The Game Awards 2023, the team behind Alan Wake 2 won not one, not two, but three awards - including Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Game Direction. 

For the latter's acceptance speech, the game's directors, Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley, did the usual thank yous before adding: "One other thing… next Monday, December 11, New Game Plus - The Final Draft is going to be coming out."

Shortly after this reveal, the official Alan Wake 2 Twitter account shed more light on the upcoming additional content. The Final Draft will add a new ending, a nightmare difficulty level, more manuscript pages and video content, and will retain all unlocked weapons, charms, and upgrades. 

In a blog post, Remedy revealed the update will roll out for all platforms on the same date (Dec 11 - 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT) and will also feature some bug fixes and performance optimizations. 

See more

This is great news for those wanting to explore even more of Alan Wake's nightmare world, although we can't say it was too much of a surprise as Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus leaks began surfacing online a few hours before The Game Awards kicked off. 

If this still wasn't enough new content for you, it's previously been revealed that Alan Wake 2 will get free DLC and two full expansions - both the free and paid-for kind. 

Already a fan of Alan Wake 2? Find out what else you should play with our best Remedy games list. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  