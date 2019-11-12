Airplane Mode simulates a six hour flight in the cheap seats, complete with bad wifi and crying babies

While Microsoft's Flight Simulator 2020 is expected to offer one of the most authentic and technologically impressive simulations of our age, AMC Games (yes, that's the gaming division of the company behind The Walking Dead) is publishing its own take on the genre from indie developer Backronym.

Airplane Mode offers an immersive window into what it's like to be stuck on a six hour commercial flight in Economy seating, from taxi and take-off to landing, all rendered in real time and with "fairly accurate" satellite tracking of your journey. Check out the trailer below:

The Steam store page for Airplane Mode, which is due to launch on PC in 2020, reveals every aspect of the commercial flight experience is included in the game, from onboard entertainment and meal services to inflight safety videos, turbulence, and *whisper it* Sudoku.

We've seen our fair share of "joke" simulators, but Airplane Mode looks to be really having its cake and eating it when it comes to committing to the bit. Even so, I can already envision this being a hit with the YouTube Let's Play crowd and, hey, right now thousands of people are investing hours of their time into essentially role-playing as a glorified postman in Death Stranding, so who are we to judge?

No firm release date has been given for Airplane Mode yet but, in the meantime, I hear flights to Slovakia are super cheap right now...

