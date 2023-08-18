First Ahsoka reactions are calling the Star Wars show a "dream come true" for Rebels fans

The first reactions to Ashoka, the latest live-action Star Wars series to hit Disney Plus, have arrived – and viewers are calling it an "epic" tale from the galaxy far, far away.

The show sees Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the titular former Jedi, after making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2 (the character originated in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars) – and she's investigating a new threat to the galaxy far, far away. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Lars Mikkelsen, and the late Ray Stevenson also star.

"Ahsoka is epic!" GamesRadar+'s own Molly Edwards tweeted . "It's got those classic Star Wars vibes while also feeling very fresh. The first episodes set the scene vividly, with intriguing villains, a complex bond between Ahsoka and Sabine, and some awesome lightsaber duels already – I really think we're in for a treat."

Others highlighted the links to Star Wars Rebels, praising the way the live-action show builds on its animated counterpart and develops its characters. "Ahsoka is a DREAM COME TRUE for Star Wars Rebels fans and an exciting reunion for my fav characters in the galaxy," wrote podcaster Daniel Baptista. "I’ve seen the first 2 episodes and while it trades whimsy for [a] more serious tone, the performances & action are STELLAR. Sabine is perfect. A VERY promising start!"

"Ahsoka truly feels like a perfect continuation of Star Wars Rebels. All the live action iterations of these characters absolutely nail their animated counterparts. Intriguing story with a lot to offer all Star Wars fans. Ray Stevenson knocked Baylan Skoll out of the park!" agreed Agents of Fandom's Adam Blevins.

"A pure sci-fi samurai tale that builds off Rebels but furthers characters that we love in a whole other avenue," YouTuber Zach Pope echoes .

