Ahead of Phantom Liberty, stunning Cyberpunk 2077 mod makeover gets CDPR dev's seal of approval

This Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod with raytracing is so gorgeous even one of the developers that worked on the RPG is impressed.

Twitter user @CkYLee has shared a video of CD Projekt Red's cyberpunk RPG being played in VR with ray traced reflections and running on an RTX 4090. The video is stunning and sees the player explore an intersection in Night City as rain pours around them. Not only are the visuals stunning, making it look as though you're really there exploring the city on a rainy evening, but it also feels incredibly immersive with the rain sounds and ambient noise surrounding you.

You'll need to see the video yourself to understand just how good this looks, but don't just take our word for it - former CD Projekt Red developer, Kuba Wichnowski, has also seen the video and shared their reaction. "I loved working on that intersection!," Wichnowski's tweet reads, "Wanted to make the player feel weighed down by the oppressive, brutalistic behemoths. Glad to see the composition works nicely in VR! Modders are a treasure."

I loved working on that intersection! Wanted to make the player feel weighed down by the oppressive, brutalistic behemoths. Glad to see the composition works nicely in VR! Modders are a treasure. https://t.co/G6SE0xlTJQSeptember 18, 2023 See more

This is just one of the reasons we've had our eyes on Cyberpunk 2077 lately. Last week, ahead of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty 's release, CD Projekt Red released a new cinematic trailer for the expansion that sees actor Idris Elba, playing Solomon Reed, interacting with Song So Mi and boarding a train out of Night City. Although this is just an animated trailer (and doesn't actually represent the visuals we'll see in the game) I couldn't believe how lifelike Elba looked .

Speaking of Phantom Liberty, we're just over a week away from playing it ourselves when it releases on September 26, 2023, for PS5 , Xbox Series X , and PC.