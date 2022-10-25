Age of Mythology: Retold is a modern remaster of the classic RTS

Microsoft has announced Age of Mythology: Retold, a modern edition of the beloved real-time strategy game.

"Age of Mythology Retold is in production! We know that the Age of Mythology community has been hopefully waiting for a Definitive Edition, and we’ll be delivering. We’re working hard to bring you the glory of the original game with updated graphics, features, and more," as explained in the Xbox blog (opens in new tab).

A tweet (opens in new tab) with the CG announcement trailer says the devs are bringing the "Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology," and that Retold will feature "updated gameplay." The trailer notes that the game will come to PC Game Pass, though you probably could've expected that.

I'm digging deep into the wording of these announcements because that's pretty much all the information we've got to go on - there's no indication of when Age of Mythology: Retold will launch or exactly what gameplay changes we'll see. It does sound like we're getting something similar to the Age of Empires Definitive Editions, which would put this much closer to a remaster than a remake.

Age of Mythology already got the remaster treatment once before with the Extended Edition, which remains available on Steam. A Definitive Edition-style new release should bring us more robustly updated visuals, a host of modern multiplayer options, and if it goes like AOE2's DE did, new expansions and DLC.

Speaking of which, as part of today's Age of Empires anniversary stream, the devs also announced that Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to consoles on January 31, 2023. Age of Empires 4 is set to follow later in the year.

