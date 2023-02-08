After surprise maintenance, Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans hope for more updates at today's Direct

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans have got their hopes up for today's Nintendo Direct following some surprise maintenance on the game earlier today.

As revealed by NinStatusBot on Twitter (a bot that shares updates on Nintendo's servers), Animal Crossing: New Horizons received maintenance on "certain network services" just before 1AM UTC until 2AM UTC today. Although this is probably just a routine procedure for the game and Nintendo, the fact it's happened on the same day as a Nintendo Direct has got fans excited that some kind of announcement could happen later today.

In case you missed it, Nintendo is hosting a Nintendo Direct today (February 8) at 2PM PST / 5PM EST / 10PM GMT. Although it hasn't revealed exactly what games will be featured during the showcase, Nintendo has promised 40-minutes worth of information "mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2023." You can find out exactly how to watch the February Nintendo Direct with our handy guide.

SAY SIKE RIGHT NOW https://t.co/eToPfEpstZFebruary 8, 2023 See more

streets saying new animal crossing new horizons content during tomorrow’s nintendo direct pic.twitter.com/4fhZLhDDhfFebruary 7, 2023 See more

The only game I care about right now is the imaginary Animal Crossing announcement at the Nintendo Direct tomorrow😌✨February 8, 2023 See more

As much as we all want more reasons to revisit our islands, it's important to remember that Nintendo did say in 2021 that its massive 2.0 update was its "last free major content update ." To be fair, it did introduce a number of fan-requested features such as finally bringing back Brewster and The Roost, Kapp'n and his boat rides, and a number of other exciting new additions.

In terms of what Nintendo said, you can pick this apart in many ways. It either means we're not getting any more "major" updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons so we could still be treated to the odd small update here and there, it could also mean we're not getting any more "free" content, so the next batch of DLC will be paid for, or it could just mean we're not getting anything new for the game ever again - but let's just pretend that's not an option.

It's not just Animal Crossing fans who have got their hopes firmly up for tonight's Nintendo Direct. As always, fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong are desperately hoping that the game gets a mention during today's showcase, despite there being absolutely no evidence to back it up. Zelda fans have also got themselves hyped up for more The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom news, which is pretty much a given at this point considering the game is set to release in just a few months' time on May 12.