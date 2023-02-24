After a State of Play no-show, Final Fantasy 16 producer promises more news soon

Final Fantasy 16's producer has promised fans new information within the next month or so, after the JRPG was absent from yesterday's State of Play showcase.

February 23 saw a brand new PlayStation presentation, and since the showcase was touted to feature plenty of third-party games, Final Fantasy 16 fans were desperately hoping for the upcoming game to make an appearance. That didn't come to pass though, leaving some fans literally donning the clown makeup. (opens in new tab)

Hope remains, though. Speaking to Dengeki Online (opens in new tab) in a new interview (as transcribed below), producer Naoki Yoshida has said fans can expect new info from Final Fantasy 16 around three months before the game launches. Considering the new game's release date is June 22, we should hear more from Yoshida and the gang late next month.

Considering the phrasing, perhaps it's only logical for us to be patient until early April for more news from Yoshida. What comes after that, though, is anyone's guess. The Twitter translator says we can expect a "ramp up" in information after that for Final Fantasy 16, but it's not clear if they're drawing directly from the article here, or just speculating.

Either way, we can expect more Final Fantasy 16 news right around a month from now. Whether this is a new story-driven trailer or an extended gameplay demo from Square Enix, we'll have to wait and see to find out. We've seen a fair few cinematic trailers for Final Fantasy 16 over the last year, but we've yet to get a lengthy look at the game's action-packed combat.

