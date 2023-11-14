After 21 years, the devs behind a lost GBA Metroidvania are bringing it back on modern platforms

21 years after it originally entered development, the devs behind Shantae have come back together to finish development on the Metroidvania's canceled GBA sequel, which is now also getting remastered for modern platforms.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution appeared during today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase with footage of what looks to be a full-on remaster with HD character portraits and a proper 16:9 aspect ratio. "More than 20 years later, we've brought the original development team back together to complete the lost Shantae game," Erin Bozon, original creator of the character, said during the stream.

Developer WayForward had previously announced earlier this year that it intended to complete Risky Revolution, but at the time the game had only been confirmed for release on actual, newly manufactured GBA cartridges through publisher Limited Run Games.

Today's Indie World Showcase confirmed that a Switch port is also in the works, and the devs later confirmed that PS4, PS5, and PC editions are also coming. All versions are set to launch sometime in 2024.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution first entered development in 2002, shortly before the launch of the first Shantae game on GBC. It was ultimately canceled in 2004, though elements of the game would be implemented in later Shantae titles, most notably the 2010 DSiWare game Risky's Revenge.

If you're not familiar with the Shantae series, it's a long-running line of platformers with varying levels of Metroidvania DNA running through their veins. The original GBC game, published by Capcom, was one of the last games ever released for the platform, landing just as the GBA was hitting its stride. Despite selling fairly poorly in its day, it eventually became a cult classic, giving developer WayForward a path to create five sequels, including Risky Revolution.

