After 16 months and 3 continents, this Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has finally seen all of its artworks in real life

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan has finally come to the end of their journey, after challenging themselves to see every piece of art in the game in real life.

Last year, we wrote about May, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons player on a journey to see every piece of in-game art in real life . Now, on August 17, almost an entire year later, May has now completed the mammoth task. To get to this stage, the Animal Crossing fan had to travel to 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities, and visited 29 museums to see 43 separate pieces of art - all within the space of 16 months.

Luckily for us, May also documented their journey on TikTok so many fans, including myself, feel like they've been part of the trip. On their travels, May has visited Italy, Japan, France, the United States, and more, and seen works such as Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa ('Famous Painting' in Animal Crossing), Vincent Van Gogh's Sunflowers ('Flowery Painting'), Alexandros of Antioch's Venus De Milo sculpture ('Beautiful Statue'), Tawaraya Sōtatsu's Wind God and Thunder God screens ('Wild Paintings'), and several more.

so 16 months, 3 continents, 10 countries, 17 cities, 29 museums and locations later…i have officially seen a version of all 43 artworks that appear in animal crossing: new horizons in real life !!! pic.twitter.com/ZwFbQwI3MuAugust 17, 2023 See more

It's so nice to see that Nintendo's deserted island game is continuing to inspire its players even years after it was first released. We may have got our last free major update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in November 2021, but its fans are still as active as ever and have been so supportive of May on their journey.

"This is f**** amazing!!," one Twitter user says, in response to the tweet above, "[I've been] playing since Wild World and NEVER managed to complete the artworks in any series so far, while you just did it IRL…" Other fans have asked May about their experiences with the artwork, to which they revealed that the 'Scary Painting' was the most difficult to document as "I wasn't allowed to film which is stress for a TikTok series," and that The Statue of David was the most impressive thing they saw on their journey.

Well done, May for finally completing the challenge!